Insensitive to suspend dearness allowance increment, says Congress

The Congress Friday slammed as insensitive and inhumane the Centre’s decision to put on hold increment in dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners till July 2021, arguing that it should have instead shelved the bullet train and central vista redevelopment projects to save money for the coronavirus fight.

“Government employees manage to make both ends relying completely on their salaries. Why are you attacking the income of the most vulnerable sections and putting that money in projects like the bullet train project of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore and in the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project. This proves misconceived priorities of this Government,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress’s attack on the government came after the Finance Ministry decided that additional DA installment payable to 48 lakh central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to 65 lakh central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid.

Surjewala said it was even more tragic that the government had not even spared the armed forces. “Modiji has deducted Rs 11 thousand crore of the 15 lakh serving armed forces personnel and nearly 26 lakh military pensioners. What is their fault? Instead of curbing the wasteful expenditure, the Government has been constantly hitting at the income of government employees and the middle class people,” he said.

“On one side the Prime Minister is telling the state governments as also the private sector not to cut wages and salaries and on the other side you are yourself cutting the dearness allowance and the dearness pay to the tune of Rs 38 thousand crore of 113 lakh central government employees and the pensioners. Is it not an indicator for the entire private sector to follow suit and cut wages and allowances of their employees? Is it also not an indicator to all state governments to cut dearness pay and dearness allowances and salaries of their own employees?,” he asked.

