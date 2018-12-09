Insaaf march begins: Bargari Morcha should be lifted only if all demands are met, says Sukhpal Khaira

A NINE-DAY ‘Insaaf March’ that will cover 54 villages and a distance of around 180 km started from Takht Damdama Sahib of Talwandi Sabo Saturday.

Advertising

Earlier, three agendas were passed in connection with the march, that is supported by eight AAP rebel MLAs, the Lok Insaaf Party, Punjab Manch and United Akali Dal.

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was recently suspended from AAP, said, “The first agenda is to appeal to the Akal Takht Jathedar to take the title of ‘Fakhr-e-Qaum’ back from former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. They don’t deserve any forgiveness. FIR should be lodged against Badals in connection with desecration cases in Punjab during their rule. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should also be called by Akal Takht as he took a false pledge by holding Gutka Sahib in his hands to eradicate drugs from Punjab in six weeks. However, the situation is worse now.” The march began amid speculation that the Bargari Morcha in Faridkot was likely to be lifted. Khaira had visited the site of the Morcha in the recent past.

Khaira said, “I think the Morcha should be lifted only when all the demands are actually met, as mere promises from the government are never fulfilled.”

Advertising

LIP chief and MLA Simranjeet Singh Bains said, “Policemen behind Behbal Kalan firing have not been punished, Badals have not been indicted. So what is the reason to end the Morcha?”

Elaborating on the ‘Insaaf March’, Khaira said “The focus will be on issues relevant by the common public. Such as farming woes, employment generation.

On Akhand Path organised by SAD at Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek forgiveness for any intentional or unintentional mistakes, Khaira said, “The masses should never forgive their sins.”

The march moved towards Maur in AAP rebel MLA Jagdev Singh Kamaloo’s constituency where they stayed overnight in Jodhpur village, Pakhar. The march will culminate in the form of a rally at Patiala on December 16.