scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

‘A new sunrise in New India’: PM Narendra Modi commissions nation’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 

PM Narendra Modi said INS Vikrant was not just a warship, but evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India in the 21st century.

PM Modi, the chief guest at the event, said INS Vikrant was not just a warship, but evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India in the 21st century (Express/Nitin RK)

India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The warship, the largest ever built in India’s maritime history, will be christened ‘Vikrant’. Speaking at the ceremony at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, PM Modi dedicated INS Vikrant to Chhatrapathi Shivaji.

PM Modi, the chief guest at the event, said INS Vikrant was not just a warship, but evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India in the 21st century. With the commissioning, he said, every Indian was becoming a “witness today to the sunrise of a new future”. “The commissioning of INS Vikrant is analogous to a new sunrise in New India. This aircraft carrier is a testament to our strong resolve for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The Navy, meanwhile, said it marked a “historical milestone of realisation of Nation’s commitment towards AatmaNirbharta (self-reliance)”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

Earlier, PM Modi unveiling of the new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’ for the Indian Navy. The new flag replaces the present ensign that carries the Saint George’s Cross with the Tricolour in the canton (top left corner of flag). This ensign is essentially a successor to the pre-Independence ensign of the Indian Navy which had the red George’s Cross on a white background with the Union Jack of the United Kingdom on the top left corner. The design of the new ensign has not yet been made public.

Must Read in Explained |PM Narendra Modi unveils new naval ensign, here’s why it is significant

After Independence, on August 15, 1947, the Indian defence forces continued with the British colonial flags and badges and it was only on Jan 26, 1950 that a changeover to Indianised pattern was made. The Navy crest and flag were changed but the only difference made to the flag was that the Union Jack was replaced with the Tricolour, and the George’s Cross was retained.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:45:39 am
Next Story

In an election year, West Bengal topped in fake news cases on social media

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025
NCERT report

Fall in school enrolment to continue till 2025

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement