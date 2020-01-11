Naval version of Tejas lands successfully on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

Light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas succeeded in its first “arrested landing” test on an aircraft. (Twitter/SpokespersonMoD) Light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas succeeded in its first “arrested landing” test on an aircraft. (Twitter/SpokespersonMoD)

In a major milestone, the naval version of indigenously built Tejas aircraft Saturday made its first landing on the deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Military officials involved in the “arrested landing” of the aircraft said the successful test has put India among a select group of nations having the capability to design a jet that can land on an aircraft carrier.

Congratulating the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful landing of the aircraft on INS Vikramaditya is a “great event” in the history of Indian fighter aircraft development programme.

In September last year, Singh became the first defence minister of the country to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

Extremely happy to learn of the maiden landing of DRDO developed LCA Navy on INS Vikramaditya. This successful landing is a great event in the history of Indian Fighter aircraft development programme. Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India & @indiannavy for this achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2020

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is involved in the development of the naval variant of Tejas along with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and CSIR among others.

Light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas on INS Vikramaditya. (Twiiter/SpokespersonMoD) Light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas on INS Vikramaditya. (Twiiter/SpokespersonMoD)

“After completing extensive trials on the shore-based test facility, DRDO, ADA developed LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya successfully today at 10:02 AM,” a DRDO spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per officials the successful “arrested landing” of the prototype of the naval version of Tejas on the deck of INS Vikramaditya is expected to speed up development of the jet for the Indian Navy.

A similar test was carried out at a shore-based test facility in Goa in September last year.

The IAF has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App