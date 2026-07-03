INS Trikand foils piracy attempt on merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

Indian Naval Ship Trikand, a mission-deployed stealth frigate, operating in the Gulf of Aden, responds to a piracy attempt on MV Golden Arsenal, a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier. (Defence PRO via PTI Photo)

INDIAN Navy commanders promptly responded to a piracy attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, ensuring the safety of 21 crew members on board, including one Indian national.

According to the Navy, INS Trikand, a stealth frigate deployed for missions in the Gulf of Aden, quickly intervened during the piracy attempt on the MV Golden Arsenal, a bulk carrier registered under the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A boarding team from the warship conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel and neutralised any threats that the crew members might have faced.

The merchant vessel was transiting from Aden, Yemen, when it reported an attempted pirate attack approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti. INS Trikand, which was on a mission in the area, was directed to intercept the merchant vessel.