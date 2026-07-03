INS Trikand foils piracy attempt on merchant vessel in Gulf of Aden

3 min readNew DelhiJul 3, 2026 05:09 AM IST
INDIAN Navy commanders promptly responded to a piracy attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, ensuring the safety of 21 crew members on board, including one Indian national.
According to the Navy, INS Trikand, a stealth frigate deployed for missions in the Gulf of Aden, quickly intervened during the piracy attempt on the MV Golden Arsenal, a bulk carrier registered under the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
A boarding team from the warship conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel and neutralised any threats that the crew members might have faced.
The merchant vessel was transiting from Aden, Yemen, when it reported an attempted pirate attack approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti. INS Trikand, which was on a mission in the area, was directed to intercept the merchant vessel.
Indian Naval Ship Trikand, a mission-deployed stealth frigate, operating in the Gulf of Aden, responds to a piracy attempt on MV Golden Arsenal, a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier. (Defence PRO via PTI Photo)
The merchant vessel reported damage to its bridge superstructure and adjacent compartments. The crew of 21 had taken shelter in the vessel’s citadel and were reported to be safe.
On Thursday morning, a team of Naval Commanders from INS Trikand embarked on MV Golden Arsenal to sanitise the vessel and assess the situation. After conducting a thorough search, no suspicious individuals were found on board. The crew then safely exited the citadel and, together with the Indian Navy personnel, began an evaluation of the vessel’s condition.
An Indian Navy P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft was also deployed to undertake aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in the area. This helped augment the operation and enhance maritime domain awareness while supporting the anti-piracy response.
“With the vessel sanitised and the immediate threat neutralised, anti-piracy operations by INS Trikand have concluded. MV Golden Arsenal has since resumed her onward voyage,” the Navy said in a statement.
“The Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring the safety and security of all seafarers in the region, irrespective of nationality, as part of its continued commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Navy said.
Between December 2023 and early 2024, the Indian Navy foiled a series of piracy attempts, rescuing several Iranian and Pakistani nationals who were part of the crew.
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Since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and the East Coast of Africa for anti-piracy patrols and a total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been safely escorted as per official data.