After 80 days of anti-piracy operations in Gulf of Aden, INS Sunayna back in Kochi

INS Sunayna enters Kochi. (Source: Indian Navy) INS Sunayna enters Kochi. (Source: Indian Navy)

An offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, INS Sunayna, entered Kochi on Thursday after completing its anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Navy said in a release.

The ship, originally based in Kochi under the Southern Naval Command (SNC), sustained 80 days of the mission-based deployment without entering any port while being fuelled and resupplied by tankers of the Indian Navy and United States Navy.

On Thursday, it was received by senior officers of the SNC who welcomed the crew and congratulated the ship on its successful deployment “which speaks of very high crew proficiency and morale of the ship”, the Navy release said.

INS Sunayna, the second Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, was designed and constructed indigenously by the Goa Shipyard Limited to undertake fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of sea lines of communications and offshore assets and escort duties.

Earlier, in June 2018 she was deployed as part of “Operation Nistar”, an HADR mission to evacuate Indian nationals from cyclone-hit Socotra islands.

