INS Shivaji end cleanliness campaign with tree plantation

500 saplings were planted during the drive on Friday. (Express Photo)

To mark the culmination of INS Shivaji’s cleanliness campaign, a tree plantation drive was organised on Friday. This included beautification of public gardens at officers’ and sailors’ residential areas, with NGO Stamp. A total of 500 saplings were planted during the drive.

A press statement issued by INS Shivaji said all activities were conducted while adhering to extant Covid-19 guidelines.

Under the Swacchata Hi Seva campaign, INS Shivaji conducted a series of activities from September 15 to October 2 to spread awareness regarding proper segregation and disposal of waste. This was done through lectures and social media, and targeted at shop owners, conservancy staff, galley staff and residents.

Measures were implemented to ensure absolute stoppage of single-use plastic, and recycling of solid waste within the establishment.

Community participation sessions were conducted by service personnel and defence civilian employees, as well as their family members, to clean and preserve the flora and fauna in and around INS Shivaji.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd