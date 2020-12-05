INS Shivaji celebrates Navy Week with theme ‘1971 – Victory at Sea and Navy for Environment’

The events culminated with a band concert and tattoo ceremony on December 4 (

Navy Week 2020 was celebrated at INS Shivaji in Lonavala with the theme ‘1971 – Victory at Sea and Navy for Environment’, and included various activities including a half marathon, activities involving students, cleanliness drive and a wreath-laying ceremony.

A press release from INS Shivaji stated, “As part of Navy week activities, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was conducted on November 28 in a unique way, wherein 136 participants registered on a mobile application, ran within the establishment along with their smart devices in 10 km and 21 km categories. A motivational talk on Indian Navy for schools and colleges around the establishment was also conducted virtually through an online video conferencing application to inspire the young population towards joining the Armed Forces. A poster-making competition with the theme ‘Covid-19 pandemic’ was conducted on December 2 for children and trainee sailors.”

The release added, “A cleanliness drive was also held on December 3 with the theme ‘Navy for Environment’ from Bhushi Dam to Lion’s Point in collaboration with Lonavala Municipal Council and Pune Rural Police teams from Lonavala, which saw participation of more than 400 personnel from the INS Shivaji towards ensuring clean and green environment around the establishment. Commodore Ravnish Seth, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji, also interacted with officers, sailors, defence civilians and civilians residing in the establishment during the week… A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 by the station commander, Lonavala, at the War Memorial. The events culminated with a band concert and tattoo ceremony on December 4.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd