INS Kesari sets sail on Covid aid mission to Indian Ocean countries

In line with its role as a key player and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India on Sunday dispatched the Navy’s amphibious vessel, INS Kesari, on a Covid aid mission to various Indian Ocean countries with medical, food items and medical assistance teams. The effort is named ‘Mission Sagar’.

The Navy’s ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ is already underway as part of India’s effort to repatriate its citizens from overseas. Ministry of Defence officials said on Sunday the INS Kesari departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide food items, Covid-related medicines, including hydroxychloroquine tablets and some ayurvedic medicines and medical assistance teams.

The effort, which has been named ‘Mission Sagar’, is in line with India’s role as not only the key player but also a first responder in the region. Ministry officials said the mission has been undertaken responding to requests from these countries for assistance in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

INS Kesari is primarily an amphibious warfare ship of Shardul-class ships of the Navy and has been used in versatile roles in the past, including search and relief operations.

The ship will enter Port of Male in Republic of Maldives, where it will deliver 600 tonnes of food provisions. It will also deliver Covid-related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. The medical aid teams will operate in Mauritius and Comoros to assist their governments in the effort to manage the pandemic as well as dengue fever in Comoros.

A press statement from Ministry of Defence read that ‘Mission Sagar’ is in “consonance with the Prime Minister’s vision of security and growth for all in the Region SAGAR and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond”.

The statement added, “The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the ministries of defence and external affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.”

Meanwhile, INS Magar, the second Indian Naval ship to reach Male, Maldives for evacuation of Indian citizens completed embarkation of people and left for Kochi on Sunday evening.

Even as heavy rains at Male made conditions difficult, the ship made arrangements to ensure safety of people. A total of 202 people have boarded the ship, which includes 24 women, two expectant mothers and two children. One of the men, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has a fractured leg.

In line with the standard procedure, the evacuees were screened medically, their baggage disinfected and were allotted IDs as per various zones earmarked on board the ship.

