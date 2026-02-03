INS condemns J&K police’s oral summons to journalists

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has condemned “the recent action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for orally summoning journalists for questioning, without citing specific reasons thereon”.
J&K Police had last month called The Indian Express Assistant Editor Bashaarat Masood to the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar for four days between January 15 and January 19 and asked him to sign a bond that he would not do anything that would disturb peace. Masood, who has been working with The Indian Express in Srinagar for 20 years, declined to sign the bond.
In a statement, INS president Vivek Gupta said “such practices, which bypass due legislative process, are unacceptable and tantamount to intimidation of the Press”.
“Summoning journalists for routine, fact-based reporting not only undermines their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, but creates a chilling effect on independent journalism,” the statement read.
“A free and fearless press… is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. Any arbitrary action by the law enforcement authorities that instils fear among journalists weakens the entire institutional structure,” it read. “INS urges the authorities to strictly adhere to due process of law in all interactions with media personnel while ensuring a conducive environment where journalists can perform their professional duties without any undue pressure. INS stands in solidarity with the journalists concerned and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the freedom of the press.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India and the US have reached a landmark trade agreement, cutting tariffs from 50% to 18%. This follows a conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, where India also committed to buying American goods and stopping the purchase of Russian oil. Both leaders announced the deal on social media, with Modi praising Trump's dedication to global harmony.