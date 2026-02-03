INS condemns J&K police’s oral summons to journalists

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 05:23 AM IST
"Summoning journalists for routine, fact-based reporting not only undermines their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, but creates a chilling effect on independent journalism," the statement read.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has condemned “the recent action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for orally summoning journalists for questioning, without citing specific reasons thereon”.

J&K Police had last month called The Indian Express Assistant Editor Bashaarat Masood to the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar for four days between January 15 and January 19 and asked him to sign a bond that he would not do anything that would disturb peace. Masood, who has been working with The Indian Express in Srinagar for 20 years, declined to sign the bond.

Read | 15 hours over 4 days: J&K police call Indian Express reporter to Srinagar station

“Summoning journalists for routine, fact-based reporting not only undermines their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, but creates a chilling effect on independent journalism,” the statement read.

“A free and fearless press… is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. Any arbitrary action by the law enforcement authorities that instils fear among journalists weakens the entire institutional structure,” it read. “INS urges the authorities to strictly adhere to due process of law in all interactions with media personnel while ensuring a conducive environment where journalists can perform their professional duties without any undue pressure. INS stands in solidarity with the journalists concerned and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the freedom of the press.”

