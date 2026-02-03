INS condemns J&K police’s oral summons to journalists

“Summoning journalists for routine, fact-based reporting not only undermines their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, but creates a chilling effect on independent journalism,” the statement read.

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has condemned “the recent action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for orally summoning journalists for questioning, without citing specific reasons thereon”.

J&K Police had last month called The Indian Express Assistant Editor Bashaarat Masood to the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar for four days between January 15 and January 19 and asked him to sign a bond that he would not do anything that would disturb peace. Masood, who has been working with The Indian Express in Srinagar for 20 years, declined to sign the bond.

In a statement, INS president Vivek Gupta said “such practices, which bypass due legislative process, are unacceptable and tantamount to intimidation of the Press”.