Inquiry report on 2009 Maoist ambush tabled in Chhattisgarh House

The Chhattisgarh government Wednesday tabled in the Assembly the inquiry report into the 2009 Maoist ambush in Rajnandgaon that killed 29 police personnel.

The Bhupesh Baghel government had announced the inquiry by a single-member judicial commission in 2019. The report submitted before the cabinet in January 2022 raises allegations against the then IG Mukesh Gupta. Calling Gupta the commander of the operation, the report stated that the incident was a result of his negligence. “Any commander can’t be forgiven for their failure, especially one that led to the police force being opened to naxal attacks and led to the demise of 80% of the said force on the spot,” it stated.

The then Superintendent of Police Vinod Chaubey had been killed in the deadly ambush.

The report said that Gupta had set-up the Madanwara outpost himself, without permission. It also stated that the outposts lacked basic facilities for the personnel, which led to the death of two constables.

It commented at least thrice about the gallantry award won by Gupta over the incident, calling his actions undeserving of the said honour.

IPS Gupta confirmed to The Indian Express that he would move the High Court over the report. “The commission didn’t take my version of the events under consideration before indicting me of being responsible. The report is made with malafide intention and with prejudice against me,” he said.