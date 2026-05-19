Inquiry panel probing allegations against Justice Varma submits report to Speaker

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE JUDGES Inquiry Committee investigating allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.
The report, which was presented in accordance with the statutory requirements under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, will be laid before both Houses of Parliament in due course, the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated. Sources said it would likely be taken up during the Monsoon Session between July and August.
Justice Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who tendered his resignation last month, was facing impeachment proceedings over the alleged discovery of piles of burnt currency notes from his official residence in Delhi following a fire incident in March 2025.
An in-house committee constituted by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had concluded that Justice Varma had “active or tacit control” over the specific storeroom where the cash was hidden. In July 2025, over 200 MPs signed a motion to impeach the judge.
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Varma had expressed “deep anguish” over his decision.
“While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation…,” he wrote.
Justice Varma had also written to the three-member inquiry committee about formally withdrawing from participation in its proceedings.
“While I do not even for a moment seek to question the expectation that the conduct of judges be examined against standards higher than those that may apply to others, even that would not justify the adoption of standards which result in a deprivation of a reasonable and fair opportunity to defend or a fair trial itself,” he had written.
Justice Varma had said given the circumstances, he would be doing the “greatest disservice” to himself and the institution by continuing to participate in the present proceedings.
The three-member Inquiry Committee, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar from Supreme Court, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court, B V Acharya, was constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker on August 12, 2025.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram