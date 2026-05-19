Inquiry panel probing allegations against Justice Varma submits report to Speaker

THE JUDGES Inquiry Committee investigating allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

The report, which was presented in accordance with the statutory requirements under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, will be laid before both Houses of Parliament in due course, the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated. Sources said it would likely be taken up during the Monsoon Session between July and August.

Justice Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who tendered his resignation last month, was facing impeachment proceedings over the alleged discovery of piles of burnt currency notes from his official residence in Delhi following a fire incident in March 2025.