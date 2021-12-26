Inquiry into Mon killings moving expeditiously: Army

Amid growing demands for the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to be repealed in the aftermath of the botched Army operation in which six civilians were killed in Mon, Nagaland on December 4, and eight more civilians dying in clashes with the forces, the Army said on Sunday that the Court of Inquiry ordered into the incident is progressing expeditiously, and the Army is also cooperating with the inquiry ordered by the Nagaland Government into the incident. The statement comes as the Nagaland Government said that the Centre will create a committee to look into its demand of repealing AFSPA in the state.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the situation in the state.

The Army had constituted a Court of Inquiry headed by a Major General-rank officer into the botched operation, which sources had said was the result of mistaken identity.

The Army said in a statement on Sunday that the “inquiry ordered by Army is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.” The statement mentioned that it has taken out notices “for people to come forward & assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same.

“The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by the State Govt & required details are being shared in a timely manner.”

The Army again expressed its regret for the killings. “We once again deeply regret the loss of lives during the 4 Dec ’21 incident in Mon Dist. Loss of lives is indeed sad & unfortunate,” it said.

It also requested people of Nagaland “to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all.” It said that the people of Nagaland “have always cooperated and assisted the Security Forces in maintaining peace & tranquility over the last many decades. We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter & better future.”