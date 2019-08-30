Inquiry into Haryana fund fraud: HC issues notice to CBI

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Thursday issued a notice to the CBI in a matter pertaining to embezzlement of public money in Haryana by government officials by way of illegal disbursement of old age pension and other financial incentives to ineligible and even in the name of dead beneficiaries.

An inquiry regarding re-verification of beneficiaries conducted across the state earlier had revealed that 13,477 beneficiaries were identified as ineligible and their pension was stopped. At least 117 persons were been given old age pension, widow and disability allowance even after their death.

The investigation was conducted after a petition was filed by a Kurukshetra resident in 2017 in the high court through advocate Pradeep Kumar Rapria.

In response to a court query asking why a single FIR has been registered and that too only with regard to pension disbursement confined to Shahbad and Kurukshetra areas only, the state informed HC that no such recommendation was made by Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The CAG, the HC was told, in a 2012 report had referred to grant of pension to ineligible persons in eight districts of the state upon visit of the audit parties in 7112 villages. The FIR pertaining to Kurukshetra and Shahbad was registered only on the complaint of the petitioner, the HC was informed.