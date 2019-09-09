Inputs of possible terror attack in south India, says Army

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini Monday said that there were inputs of a possible terror attack in Southern and peninsular India. He added that an enhanced capacity building has been undertaken in the Sir Creek region between India and Pakistan due to the threat perception.

Lt Gen Saini was speaking on the sidelines of a foundation stone laying ceremony in the campus the Army Law College at Kanhe near Pune.

During interaction with the media, when asked about inputs on terror threats in parts of India and deployment by Pakistan in the Sir Creek region, Lt Gen Saini said, “We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in Southern part of India and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have also been recovered in Sir Creek. We have undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the region, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception. We are taking precautions to ensure that the designs of inimical elements or the terrorists are thwarted.”

When asked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the government’s step to modify Article 370, the general said “Any conflict which is in the sub-conventional domain, has got both internal and external dimensions. In the case of J&K, the external dimension is much more pronounced than the internal dimension. We have a very clear cut policy based on which we have been resolving insurgencies. The government takes a comprehensive view of every conflict and undertakes political, economic, social and diplomatic measure to resolve it. Army’s role is to create conducive conditions for such initiatives of the government. At the moment, the Army is fully geared to any challenge and contingency which arises in the situation as far as J&K is concerned.”

Answering a question about series of statements made by the political and military leadership of Pakistan in the recent past including those about the use of nuclear weapons, the army commander said, “threats do not change the way we function and we are ready for any situation.”

When asked about Army raising the matter of defining the border in Sir Creek with the government, Gen Saini said, “There was no agreement as far as Sir Creek is concerned. It was being discussed as one of the elements in the composite dialogues of which various rounds were carried out. As far resolution of dispute is concerned, it is a matter between the two governments.”