Yet to get inputs on NCF from Kerala, TN, Bengal and Telangana: Govt

THE CENTRE has not yet received inputs from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana in revising the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will be the foundation of future NCERT textbooks, the Ministry of Education informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

“NCERT has initiated the processes of development of National Curriculum Frameworks using a bottom-up approach where in states and UTs are also involved in providing their inputs drawing from grossroots levels. Till now, except Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, all states and UTs have come forward to provide their inputs,” the ministry said in a written response to a question from Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

The NCF is being revised for the fifth time since Independence. Apart from 25 expert groups at the national level, panels were also formed at the level of the states and UTs to prepare to recommend the required changes in various subjects.

Accordingly, most states and UTs have forwarded their inputs to the Ministry of Education. The changes suggested by BJP-ruled Karnataka have drawn charges of “saffronisation” from Opposition parties and civil society groups.

There were allegations that lessons on Bhagat Singh have been dropped from class 10 Kannada textbooks, which also found mention in Suresh’s Lok Sabha question.

“The Karnataka state government has informed that they have revised the 6th to 10th Social Science and 1 to 10th Kannada Language textbooks for the year 2022-23. While revising the textbooks, the chapter or concept related to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has not been expunged from any class textbooks. At present, Karnataka state government curriculum textbooks have the concepts about Bhagat Singh in 7th and 10th classes,” the ministry responded.