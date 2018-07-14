Inmate who killed Bajrangi shifted to Fatehgarh jail

Bajrangi (in pic) was reportedly killed by Rathi, who was lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year. (Express Photo) Bajrangi (in pic) was reportedly killed by Rathi, who was lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year. (Express Photo)

Sunil Rathi, accused of killing dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh in Baghpat district jail, was shifted to Fatehgarh central jail amid tight security on Saturday. The state government had issued an order on Friday to shift Rathi from Baghpat jail.

“Today at around 2.00 pm, Rathi was sent to Fatehgarh central jail amid tight security,” Jail Superintendent Vipin Mishra said.On July 9, mafia don Singh, alias Munna Bajrangi, was shot dead hours before he was to be produced in a local court here in a case of extorting money from a former BSP legislator.

Bajrangi was reportedly killed by Rathi, who was lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year, officials said. Four jail officials, including the jailor and the head warden, were suspended in connection with the incident.

Bajrangi (51) was listed as an accused in 40 criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion. He was named, along with BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

