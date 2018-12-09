INLD leader Rampal Majra targets Dushyant Chautala for ‘eyeing tie-up’ with Arvind Kejriwal

ALLEGING that Dushyant Chautala, who was recently expelled from INLD, and his supporters were “trying to forge an alliance” with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, senior INLD leader Rampal Majra targeted him “for joining hands with a person who has displayed open hostility to INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala”.

In a statement, Majra, a former MLA, claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister had “shot down the proposal to transfer Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala from Tihar jail Delhi to a jail in Punjab, which was closer to his home town Sirsa”. He alleged that “it was not a one-off instance of his ill-will towards the INLD patriarch since he and the Delhi government had repeatedly stood between him and parole. It was obvious that Arvind Kejriwal had tried his best to ensure that Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala was denied any kind of freedom of the outside world.”

A spokesperson for Dushyant Chautala faction, Dalbir Dhankar, asked Majra “not to misguide people by making such statements”. “We never said we are going to forge any alliance with any party as we have already announced to contest polls for all 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Assembly seats of Haryana,” said Dhankar.

An AAP spokesperson, Sudhir Yadav, denied Majra’s allegations against Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has no role in the matter. The matter belongs to either administrative decisions taken by the authorities of Tihar jail or orders passed by the courts,” said Yadav.