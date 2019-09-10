INLD gets another jolt, its vice president Ashok Arora quits

In a jolt to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), its vice president Ashok Arora, along with his supporters, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

With a political career of over 35 years, Arora had remained president of the Haryana unit of the INLD for more than 20 years.

He announced his decision to resign from the party at a meeting of his supporters and associates called at the ‘Punjabi Dharmsala’ here.

Addressing the workers, Arora said he was leaving the party with a heavy heart as INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala had given him love and affection equal to his own sons.

He said political circumstances have forced him to take the decision.

“In the present political scenario, regional parties do not have much role to play so joining a national party has become the need of the hour,” he said.

Arora said he would meet Chautala and seek forgiveness for resigning from the party, and also ask for blessings for his future political career.

There are reports that Arora may join the Congress. However, when questioned, Arora said he would take the decision after assessing all aspects.

He said he was not like politicians who first remained with Chautala, then with Congressmen Kuldeep Bishnoi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and finally joined the BJP.

According to political observers, if Arora joined any other party than the BJP, it would not only affect the results in assembly segments of Kurukshetra district but many constituencies in the state as he was considered a strong leader of the Punjabi community.

The INLD has been going through rough times ever since the party split.

Arora was elected four times from Thanesar constituency. Besides being senior minster in Chautala’s cabinet, he was the speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

The assembly polls in Haryana are slated for October this year.