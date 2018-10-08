Haryana: Om Prakash Chautala bats for Mayawati as PM, says will work to unite opposition

INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala (left) and his son, Leader of Opposition Abhay Chautala, during the INLD rally in Gohana, Sunday. (Express photo) INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala (left) and his son, Leader of Opposition Abhay Chautala, during the INLD rally in Gohana, Sunday. (Express photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala announced Sunday that he would work towards uniting all opposition parties to see BSP supremo Mayawati become the country’s next prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Accompanied by former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela and state level leaders of the BSP, Chautala said: “We have already taken a decision to make behan Mayawati the Prime Minister of the country and there is no need to repeat it time and again”.

Chautala was addressing a rally held to mark the 105th birth anniversary of his father and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal at Gohana town of Sonipat district Sunday.

“Each citizen of the country would benefit, if farmers, the working classes and the poor form the government in the country,” he said.

While Mayawati was also invited for the rally, Haryana BSP leaders had hinted much in advance that she may not come because of forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. She sent a message through Meghraj Singh, in-charge of the BSP for northern states, and reiterated her commitment to the alliance forged by the BSP with the INLD in April this year. Both parties have decided to contest assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Haryana together.

Chautala, who is undergoing ten year jail term in connection with irregularities in the appointment of junior teachers, had come out on 14 day parole on Wednesday. This was his first rally after 2014 when he had addressed a rally at Jind town of Haryana just ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

“I was jailed for ten years because I had given jobs to 3,200 youths. Now, I promise to give jobs to each and every youth as per his or her qualification. Jobs will be given to all, even If I may be hanged for it,” said Chautala..

A jam disrupted traffic movement on National Highway-71 A, which connects Panipat to Rohtak, as INLD supporters were out to join the rally in cars, buses and tractor-trolleys.

