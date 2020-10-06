Ink thrown on AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras, 1 held

AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Ink was thrown on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday during his visit to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year old victim.

Singh spoke to the family for close to 30 minutes and was addressing the media when the incident occurred.

“Sanjay Singh was visiting the family of the victim in the Hathras village. Later, he was addressing the media when one individual threw ink at him. The police took immediate action and arrested the accused. Further investigation is pending,” said Hathras Police in a statement.

“I met the family of the victim. They are in great fear…,” Singh said, after which he was interrupted by the accused who allegedly said “go back agents of PFI” and threw ink on the leader. The accused kept repeating this as a man held him against a wall.

The incident led to a scuffle outside the barricade at the entrance of the village. The police used mild force to drive the protesters away.

Deepak Sharma, who was arrested, claims to be a Hindu rights activist and founder of a Ghaziabad-based outfit, Rashtriya Swamseva Dal.

Sharma had been detained by Agra Police as he was trying to chant Hanuman Chalisa inside the Taj Mahal in 2017.

In 2018, NSA was slapped against Sharma for allegedly attacking Kashmiri students inside Sharda University.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.