Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna Medical College

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey Tuesday had ink thrown at him in Patna as a sign of protest over the government’s alleged inaction over the recent floods in the state.
Choubey, who represents Buxar, was reportedly on an inspection visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where several dengue patients have been admitted.
As Choubey was boarding his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth reportedly threw ink at him and escaped. It was not immediately known who was behind the attack and if any arrests have been made. More details are awaited.
WATCH VIDEO:
#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says “Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019