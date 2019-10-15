Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna Medical College

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey Tuesday had ink thrown at him in Patna as a sign of protest over the government’s alleged inaction over the recent floods in the state.

Choubey, who represents Buxar, was reportedly on an inspection visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where several dengue patients have been admitted.

As Choubey was boarding his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth reportedly threw ink at him and escaped. It was not immediately known who was behind the attack and if any arrests have been made. More details are awaited.

