Injustice to local youths, will bring law to provide them employment: Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will soon come out with a law which will give priority to local youth in private companies.

Making this announcement on the floor of the assembly, the CM said it was a matter of concern that injustice was being done to unemployed local youth.

The CM said states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal keep one paper in local language in competitive examinations which rob jobless youth from employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Nath added that his government was mulling over a law to ensure that a local gets priority in both the government as well as private sectors.