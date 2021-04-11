Injured Naxalite nabbed

Police had conducted an operation in Khobramendha-Hetalkasa area on March 29, in which five Naxals were killed.

Kishore Kavdo, a Naxalite, who was hiding in a village after getting injured in an encounter on March 29, has been attested by Gadchiroli Police. A reward of Rs 16 lakh had been announced for his capture.

Kavdo (38) was picked from Katejari village in Dhanora tehsil of the district. He has been hospitalised for treatment, after which police will initiate action against him under various criminal charges.

Police had conducted an operation in Khobramendha-Hetalkasa area on March 29, in which five Naxals were killed. “Kavdo was injured in the encounter and left to fend for himself by the Naxalites,” a press note by Gadchiroli Police said.

“Police have also arrested Ganpat Kolhe, a staunch Naxal supporter who helped the Naxalites and commander Kavdo to carry out destructive acts against Gadchiroli Police, ” the note said, adding, “Gadchiroli Police will take further action against him as he has been involved in 22 cases, including murders, arson and other crimes.