Injured in firing incidents, 2 civilians succumb

Two civilians, who were injured in separate firing incidents in the Valley, succumbed to injuries early Saturday at a Srinagar hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Magraypora travelling on a motorcycle, sustained head injury in the firing near the Army camp, and was shifted to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Friday night, where he succumbed. A Defence spokesperson in Srinagar on Friday evening had said it was militants who fired at the civilian, 500-600 metres from the Army camp.

Former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there are “conflicting reports of the circumstances surrounding Ishfaq Ahmed’s shooting”.

PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply disturbed by the news. The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) too condemned the killing.

Another civilian, a girl identified as Muskaan Jan from Khudwani area of Kulgam district, also succumbed at SKIMS on Saturday. Muskaan was injured “in cross-fire” between militants and security forces on Thursday.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the number of Kashmiris killed this year “has crossed 400”.