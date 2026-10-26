Cheetah cub found injured outside protected Kuno area raises fresh questions on wildlife safety

A 19-month-old male cheetah cub ranging in the forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday evening and rescued overnight, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injury.

The cub, born to female cheetah Nirva, was brought to Kuno National Park for medical examination and treatment, according to a press note issued by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Monday. The animal is undergoing treatment, while officials are examining all possible explanations for the injuries. The cause has not yet been established.

“The cheetah has been seriously injured and we are trying to ascertain how that happened,” Kuno Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.