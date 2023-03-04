scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

‘Infra development driving force of economy; India will be a developed nation following this path’: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a post-Budget webinar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said infrastructure development would help India become a developed nation by 2047. He urged states to provide utmost importance to modern infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar in New Delhi, March 3, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
‘Infra development driving force of economy; India will be a developed nation following this path’: PM Narendra Modi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pointing out that infrastructure development was the driving force of the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that India would achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path. He was addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment’.

“This year’s Budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector. Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to rejuvenate India’s infrastructure and multimodal logistics,” the Prime Minister said, reported PTI.

Asserting that infrastructure development has always been an important pillar in the progress of a country’s development, PM Modi urged the states to provide utmost importance to modern infrastructure.

“Today, the average annual construction of National Highways has been almost two times as compared to before 2014. Unfortunately, after Independence, modern infrastructure was not given much-required emphasis. The stronger the infrastructure, the more the talented youth will come forward to work. Hence, we should focus on skill development, project development, and entrepreneurship. Along with physical infrastructure, we need to focus on skill forecast also,” news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

PM Modi further urged all government sectors to work on infrastructure development. “When infrastructure is developed, it automatically paves way for the growth of the country,” he added.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
Day after G20, Quad sends message to Russia, China on Ukraine, aggression
Old Pension Scheme, new Pension Scheme, pension, pension fund, pension benefits, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
One-time option for some Central govt employees to choose OPS
Supreme Court allows Chhattisgarh govt to probe ex-bureaucrats

He also stated that the government was working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports. “It would help in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics costs,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:07 IST
Next Story

Kapil Sharma reveals he used to work as a helper at Coca Cola, opens up on life struggles: ‘Have seen this life very closely’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close