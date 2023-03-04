‘Infra development driving force of economy; India will be a developed nation following this path’: PM Narendra Modi

Pointing out that infrastructure development was the driving force of the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that India would achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path. He was addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment’.

“This year’s Budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector. Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to rejuvenate India’s infrastructure and multimodal logistics,” the Prime Minister said, reported PTI.

Asserting that infrastructure development has always been an important pillar in the progress of a country’s development, PM Modi urged the states to provide utmost importance to modern infrastructure.

This year’s budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector. Sharing my remarks at a post-budget webinar. https://t.co/gxLomrJcvZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2023

“Today, the average annual construction of National Highways has been almost two times as compared to before 2014. Unfortunately, after Independence, modern infrastructure was not given much-required emphasis. The stronger the infrastructure, the more the talented youth will come forward to work. Hence, we should focus on skill development, project development, and entrepreneurship. Along with physical infrastructure, we need to focus on skill forecast also,” news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

PM Modi further urged all government sectors to work on infrastructure development. “When infrastructure is developed, it automatically paves way for the growth of the country,” he added.

He also stated that the government was working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports. “It would help in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics costs,” he added.