Express briefing: Deal between Mirchi son, Bhushan steel under scanner; Infosys asks CEO, CFO to recuse from probe

Humanitarian crisis in J&K… Pakistan has to act on terror: DC’s Delhi tightrope

In the first US Congressional hearing on India’s removal of Article 370, the Trump administration walked the diplomatic tightrope, telling the US Congress that there is a “humanitarian crisis” in Jammu & Kashmir, adding that the relationship with India is not of “dictation” but of “partnership”. Officials backed Delhi saying the decision was passed by the Indian Parliament where Opposition members “crossed the aisle” and voted in favour of the legislation. And that the matter is under review of the Supreme Court of India.

Under scanner: Deal between Mirchi’s son and Bhushan Steel

A Delhi-based firm set up by Brij Bhushan Singal and Neeraj Singal, the arrested promoters of Bhushan Steel Ltd, had financial transactions with Junaid Iqbal Memon, son of Iqbal Mohammed Memon, alias Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, agencies probing Iqbal Mirchi have found. Sources told The Indian Express that the Enforcement Directorate is examining the nature of transaction to see if the money was paid to Mirchi’s son in cash through hawala, said sources.

Ramachandra Guha declines paycheck for cricket stint

Historian and author Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye, who were part of the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) for limited periods, have declined the remuneration cleared by the SC Tuesday for the panel that monitored Indian cricket for close to three years. Guha was to receive Rs 40 lakh and Limaye Rs 50.5 lakh on a pro-rata basis. The two other SC-appointed CoA members — former CAG Vinod Rai and ex-India captain Diana Edulji — will take home around Rs 3.5 crore each. Ravi Thodge, the third member, will get Rs 60 lakh.

Opinion: How to make friends

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team have excelled in creating events that help create global awareness about India — like Howdy! Modi and the extensive TV coverage of Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — little attention is paid to more systematic and sustained outreach to opinion-makers in important countries, writes Sanjaya Baru.

Impeachment probe: Trump tied aid to inquiries, envoy says

In a testimony to impeachment investigators, William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, recounted how multiple senior officials of the Trump administration told him that the President blocked security aid to Ukraine and refused to meet the country’s leader until he agreed to publicly pledge to investigate Trump’s political rivals. According to The New York Times, his 10-hour deposition “implicated Trump personally” in the effort.

Infosys asks CEO Salil Parekh, CFO Nilanjan Roy to recuse from probe

Infosys has asked CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy to recuse themselves from internal investigations into whistleblower allegations of misgovernance against them. The probe has been handed over to a law firm to to ensure independence. The complaint comes as a big blow to the company whose founders have always claimed that Infosys stood for the highest standards of corporate governance. Infosys shares, which tanked 16 per cent yesterday, are not out of the woods yet.

Explained: What’s new in crime report, and the data

In the 2017 report, released on Monday, the National Crime Records Bureau, has diversified data in the categories of crimes against women and children, atrocities against Dalits, cases of corruption, and time taken by police and courts to take cases to their conclusion. The report omits data on mob lynchings, khap killings, murder by influential people and killings for religious reasons. Deeptiman Tiwary explains what’s new in the report

And finally…

Manufacturers in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi supply about 80 per cent of the firecrackers used in the country, and had an estimated market size of Rs 4,000 crore in 2018. What do they think of the Supreme Court’s 2018 order calling for “green crackers”? Arun Janardhan finds out.