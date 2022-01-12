Twitter account of I&B Ministry briefly hacked

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday. The hackers changed the name of the profile to ‘Elon Musk’ and put out tweets including one saying “great job”.

The ministry later clarified that the account had been restored.

It seems the official Twitter handle of the I&B Ministry @MIB_India was hacked temporarily. Renamed after billionaire Elon Musk, with a number of what appear to be spam tweets. pic.twitter.com/q1GG7ZTwi1 — Krishn Kaushik (@Krishn_) January 12, 2022

The incident comes a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked. Tweets promoting cryptocurrency were shared before the account was restored.