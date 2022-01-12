scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Twitter account of I&B Ministry briefly hacked

This comes a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was briefly compromised.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 12, 2022 11:07:19 am
The ministry later tweeted that the account was restored. (Representational image)

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday. The hackers changed the name of the profile to ‘Elon Musk’ and put out tweets including one saying “great job”.

The ministry later clarified that the account had been restored.

The incident comes a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked. Tweets promoting cryptocurrency were shared before the account was restored.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement