Inform if states, UTs following orders to curb hate speech: SC to Centre

July 21, 2022 11:44:11 pm
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union Home Ministry to file a report within three weeks on whether states have complied with the court’s earlier verdicts on curbing hate speech.
“As the first step, at least this information should be before us. Which states are proactive, which are not acting at all, which have acted partially…” the bench observed.
The bench, comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka and J B Pardiwala, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the top court’s intervention in curbing hate speech and rumour-mongering.
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is one of the petitioners, who have sought the court’s intervention to curb hate speech in the wake of remarks by certain political leaders on the Prophet, which had sparked widespread protests.
Subscriber Only Stories
The court was referring to earlier rulings in which, it said, it had passed “preventive, corrective and remedial” measures to deal with such situations.
In a 2018 ruling, Tehseen Poonawala v Union of India, the Supreme Court had condemned the “sweeping phenomenon” of lynching and mob violence in the country. It had issued several directions to the Centre and state governments to curb such violence including bringing a new law, if necessary.
In Shakti Vahini v Union of India verdict in 2018, in which petitioners sought the court’s intervention in curbing honour killing, the top court ruled that any attempt by khap panchayats, or any other assembly, to scuttle or prevent two consenting adults from marrying is absolutely ‘illegal’.
“Considering the nature of the issue involved and in the backdrop of the general directions issued by this court…we request the Secretary, Home Department, Government of India, to collate necessary information from the respective states/UTs,” the court said.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The bench asked the Home secretaries of states and UTs concerned to furnish the requisite information within two weeks of receiving a communication from the Union Home Secretary to ensure that the latter would be in a position to compile the necessary information and present it before the court within the specified time.
It said the matter would come up for hearing after six weeks.
Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj said they can collect information from various states and UTs as to what transpired there and what development has taken place to comply with the apex court directives.
The counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India told the bench that they have been impleaded as a party in one of the petitions, which has sought direction to the Centre to examine international laws and take effective and stringent steps to control hate speech and rumour-mongering in the country,
The bench also told the EC not to treat the matter as adversarial and asked it to step in.
With PTI inputs
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Inform if states, UTs following orders to curb hate speech: SC to Centre
1 held in death of son-in-law of Mindi gang leader in Surat
Day after Amritsar encounter Moosewala’s father visits hospital to identify singer’s alleged killers
Protesters vacate the last govt building, says will give Ranil Wickremesinghe time to act
Jersey sponsor Byju’s allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor
Delhi to host SA ODI, Mohali to stage T20 against Australia
CBI files chargesheet against Gujarat cadre IAS officer in bribery case
West Germany soccer great Uwe Seeler dies at 85
Gurgaon couple caught smuggling 45 handguns: Relative sent 30 more via foreign post, say airport officials
‘Model youth assembly’ memorable, say students
Agro startups can play a major role in development, says Karnataka CM Bommai
After football & hockey, International Olympic Committee warns India: ‘Hold elections or face suspension’