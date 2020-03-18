Inform by next if you’re releasing Omar Abdullah: SC to Centre, J&K admin

Farooq Abdullah called on his son Omar Abdullah, who has been in detention, at the Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar on Saturday. It was the first meeting between the father and son since they were detained on August 5 last year, ahead of the scrapping of J&K’s special status. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Farooq Abdullah called on his son Omar Abdullah, who has been in detention, at the Hari Niwas guest house in Srinagar on Saturday. It was the first meeting between the father and son since they were detained on August 5 last year, ahead of the scrapping of J&K’s special status. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to inform by next week if it is releasing former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who has been placed under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot’s plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon.

“If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits,” the bench said.

Omar Abdullah with party leaders before detention. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Omar Abdullah with party leaders before detention. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The observations came after counsel for the Centre and the J-K administration informed the court that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing in the matter, is arguing in another court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the court should fix a short date for hearing the matter.

To this, the bench said only six benches are functioning due to the ongoing arrangement in the apex court and it does not know when the next turn will come.

“Probably next week we are sitting and the matter will be taken up at that time,” the bench said.

On Monday, Sara Abdullah had questioned the J&K administration’s contention that public order in the region should be examined “contextually” keeping in mind its geographical proximity to the “Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

In a rejoinder affidavit, Sara had said: “It is appalling to observe the statement of the Respondent no 2 (Srinagar District Magistrate) that the geographical proximity of the UT of J&K with the Republic of Pakistan is deemed to be an overarching feature that can contextually modify the concept of ‘public order’. Needless to add that Pakistan is in close geographical proximity to three other states of India (Gujarat, Punjab & Rajasthan) as well and by the extended logic of the Respondent no 2, ‘public order’ in such states would also be contextually modified…”

The rejoinder pointed out that some of the material supplied along with the affidavit filed by J&K in response to her petition challenging Omar’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) had not been provided to him earlier.

Last week, the J&K administration revoked former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s detention under PSA and set him free. Abdullah, the three-time former CM, National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, was released from detention after 221 days.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd