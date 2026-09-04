‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj detained over alleged attack on CJP protester’s father

Self-styled ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained on Friday evening over an alleged attack on a protester’s father during Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Bhardwaj left his home on a Bullet motorcycle but was eventually detained by police, according to sources.

Earlier, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had called for the arrest of Bhardwaj, who is a self-styled ‘influencer’, and had purportedly admitted to attacking the father of a Jantar Mantar protester in June.

Bhardwaj, a right wing activist claimed that he attacked the father of a CJP protester and avoided jail due to the intervention of a politician. He also claimed that the man he allegedly attacked suffered 60 stitiches and was on the verge of death. The claim was linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar in which Sanjay Kumar, 38, a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury.