‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj detained over alleged attack on CJP protester’s father

Self-styled ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained on Friday evening over an alleged attack on a protester’s father during Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar demonstration.
Bhardwaj left his home on a Bullet motorcycle but was eventually detained by police, according to sources.
Earlier, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had called for the arrest of Bhardwaj, who is a self-styled ‘influencer’, and had purportedly admitted to attacking the father of a Jantar Mantar protester in June.
Bhardwaj, a right wing activist claimed that he attacked the father of a CJP protester and avoided jail due to the intervention of a politician. He also claimed that the man he allegedly attacked suffered 60 stitiches and was on the verge of death. The claim was linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar in which Sanjay Kumar, 38, a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury.
Bhardwaj further said that a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempted murder, should have been registered against him.
On Friday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, and others marched from Patel Chowk to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi to press for Bhardwaj’s arrest.
This guy is openly admitting that he attacked people at Jantar Mantar and that BJP leaders provided him immunity from police action afterwards.
How much more openly does someone have to admit it before @DelhiPolice takes action? pic.twitter.com/3nki1h9PaH
— Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 3, 2026
An FIR had been registered in the assault case earlier. However, the CJP claimed that the sections mentioned in the FIR were minor. After several hours of negotiation with the police on Friday, relevant sections pertaining to the SC/ ST Act were added to the FIR in the case of attack on Sanjay, Nishu Azad’s father.
Saurav Das, while addressing the press outside the police station, said that Bhardwaj’s alleged attack was an “attempt to murder” and relevant sections should be added to the FIR.
“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her. When we were holding a peaceful sit-in protest when some members of a criminal gang entered our protest and resorted to violence. After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added. We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family,” the CJP spokesperson said.