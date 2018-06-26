Inflation within mandated range despite rising crude prices, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the AIIB conclave in Mumbai on Tuesday (Source: Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the AIIB conclave in Mumbai on Tuesday (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said inflation has remained within the mandated range despite rising global oil prices. Addressing Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Mumbai, he added that macroeconomic fundamentals of the country remain strong and that the BJP-led government is committed to fiscal consolidation.

“Our macroeconomic fundamentals are strong with stable prices, a robust external sector and a fiscal situation firmly in control. Despite rising oil prices, inflation is within the mandated range,” PM Modi said while addressing business leaders in Mumbai.

On India’s rating being upgraded, Modi reiterated that the country has emerged as a “bright spot” in the global economy. “From the point of a foreign investor, India counts as an extremely low risk political economy. We have simplified rules and regulations for businesses and undertaken bold reforms. We have provided investors an environment which is efficient, transparent, reliable and predictable,” he said.

Speaking at the third Annual Meeting of #AsianInfrastructureInvestmentBank (AIIB), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “A New India is rising. It is an India that stands on the pillars of economic opportunity for all.” #InfrastructureFinancing @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IBC2AhgG07 — Benita Chacko (@benita_chacko) June 26, 2018

“The external sector remains robust. Our foreign exchange reserves of more than $400 billion provide us adequate cushion. Global confidence in India’s economy is rising. Total FDI flows have increased steadily and India continues to be one of the top FDI destinations, the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi was inaugurating the third annual meeting of AIIB. The theme this year is “Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration.” Leaders from several organisations and officials from the government attended the meet.

