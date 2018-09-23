Infiltrators like termites, will be struck off voting list: Amit Shah

The BJP president said that infiltrators were often involved in incidents, such as blasts, but Congress president Rahul Gandhi was only thinking of vote bank. The BJP president said that infiltrators were often involved in incidents, such as blasts, but Congress president Rahul Gandhi was only thinking of vote bank.

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said “infiltrators” were like “termites” and names of such people will be struck off from the voting list.

“Ye ghuspaithiye, jo desh ko dimak ki tarah chat gaye hai, karodo ki sankhya me ghuse hai, aap mujhe batao, desh me se ghuspaithiyon ko hatana chahte ho ya nahi chahte ho (Crores of infiltrators have entered the country and eaten it like termites. You tell me, do you want to remove infiltrators from the country or not?),” Shah said at a rally at Gangapur City in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

He said the BJP government had brought the National Citizen Register to identify the infiltrators.

“Mitron ham ghuspaithiyon ko hatane ke liye NRC lekar aye…Citizen register lekar aye… Challis lakh prathamdrishtya ghuspaithiyon ko chinhit karne ka kaam kiya. Agar wo sahi paye jaate hai to unko matdata soochi se nikal denge (Friends, we brought the NRC to remove infiltrators…We brought the citizen register. We did the job of identifying 40 lakh people who seem infiltrators preliminarily. If it is found correct, then they will be removed from voter list),” said Shah.

Slamming the Congress, Shah said, “Congress has raised a brouhaha…They are crying as if their grandmother has died…Why brother? Are they your cousins? Why are you saving them?”

The BJP president said that infiltrators were often involved in incidents, such as blasts, but Congress president Rahul Gandhi was only thinking of vote bank.

He added the Congress in Rajasthan has neither a neta (leader) or neeti (strategy). “They don’t even have a CM candidate. Tell me, can Rahul ji say that who will lead in Rajasthan? Should one vote for a party which doesn’t have a neta or neeti?” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd