Infiltration, terror-related incidents came down in 2019, says J&K DGP

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI) J&K DGP Dilbag Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that 130 terrorists managed to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2019 as opposed to 143 last year.

There were 591 incidents of ceasefire violation along the borders during the year as against 381 in 2018, he told mediapersons here, adding that most of the infiltration attempts made by terrorists during such violations were foiled by security forces. Pointing out that there were less successful infiltration attempts than last year, he said that “as per our reports 130 terrorists could infiltrate this year as against 143 last year”.

However, owing to efficient handling of the situation by police and security forces, there was nearly 30 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents during the year, he said. The number of terrorists, which crossed 300 in 2018, has come down to 250, including 100 of Pakistan origin, he said, adding that police with the help of security forces eliminated 160 terrorists in 80 successful operations during the period.

Also, there was zero collateral damage during all these operations, he said while referring to cooperation from civilians. “While we used to face law and order problem including stone-pelting everywhere during operations, there had been no such serious law and order problem during 2019,” he added.

Similarly, there was considerable decrease in the number of local youths joining terror ranks, he said. The number was 139 in 2019 as against 218 last year. Of them, a large number were either apprehended or they surrendered, leaving only 39 in terror ranks, the DGP said.

Post-Article 370 revocation and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the challenges were many but police with the help of security forces handled them very efficiently, he said. There was 36 per cent decrease in incidents involving law and order situation compared to last year, he said.

