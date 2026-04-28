Infant mauled by dogs while sleeping at home in Ajmer, dies 4 days later

Four days after being attacked by dogs in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, a one-and-a-half-month-old baby died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital.

According to doctors, the child suffered severe organ damage and was on ventilator support.

The incident occurred on the night of April 24 in Kalesara village, about 40 km from Ajmer city. The child’s 30-year-old mother said, “I was cooking outside our hut on the night of April 24. My husband had gone to work. Inside the hut, my two sons — one of them one and a half months old and the other three years old — were sleeping. The dogs entered the hut and directly attacked my younger son. The elder one was covered with a blanket. Perhaps that’s why he escaped the dogs’ attention.”