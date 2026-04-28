Infant mauled by dogs while sleeping at home in Ajmer, dies 4 days later

One-and-a-half-month-old’s mother was cooking outside their hut when dogs got in and attacked the child

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurApr 28, 2026 05:27 PM IST
stray dogThe incident occurred on the night of April 24 in Kalesara village, about 40 km from Ajmer city. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Four days after being attacked by dogs in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, a one-and-a-half-month-old baby died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital.

According to doctors, the child suffered severe organ damage and was on ventilator support.

The incident occurred on the night of April 24 in Kalesara village, about 40 km from Ajmer city. The child’s 30-year-old mother said, “I was cooking outside our hut on the night of April 24. My husband had gone to work. Inside the hut, my two sons — one of them one and a half months old and the other three years old — were sleeping. The dogs entered the hut and directly attacked my younger son. The elder one was covered with a blanket. Perhaps that’s why he escaped the dogs’ attention.”

She said she heard the infant’s cries and ran inside to see the dogs attacking him “I struggled for about five minutes, freed the child from a dog’s jaws, and lay down on top of him. Only then did the dogs go away. After the incident, my husband rented a car and took the injured child to JLN Hospital.”

Assistant Superintendent of JLN Hospital, Amit Yadav, said, “A team of paediatric surgeons operated on the child brought in on the night of April 24… The child’s pulse could not be felt at all, and his blood pressure had dropped so low that it couldn’t even be recorded… This is the first case of such a violent dog bite attack on a child [that we have seen]. Efforts were taken to revive the child with proper treatment, but the previous night, his heart stopped beating. He was revived with CPR, but he died this morning. Now, his postmortem will be done.”

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments