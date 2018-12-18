Infant among 7 killed in fire at Mumbai’s ESIC hospital

A FIRE in a suburban hospital building in Mumbai, which did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department, led to the death of seven persons on Monday, including at least one child, aged approximately 6 months. Nearly all of the deceased were patients and died due to suffocation.

At least 150 staffers and patients were rescued and admitted to various hospitals, including 26, who are critical. The injured included at least five infants barely a few days old, and three firemen who were discharged after first aid.

The four-storey building housing the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital did not have either a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department or an occupation certificate (OC) from the municipality, though it has been in operation since 1973.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Fire Officer (holding charge) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, V N Panigrahi, said that the fire appears to have started on the ground floor where insulation work was underway on air-conditioner pipes. The insulation material, the combustible nitrile rubber, reportedly caused the thick black smoke to spread rapidly through the open duct.

He added that the fire itself did not cause that much damage, but packing material and other combustible material added to the smoke and panic. “The smoke led to panic among visitors who felt suffocated.”

Fire officials said that none of the bodies were charred, indicating that the deaths were caused by suffocation and smoke inhalation or from trauma injuries sustained upon jumping from a higher floor.

The stock of combustible rubber rolls led to the excessive smoke, firemen said. The open duct led to fire and smoke travelling to the upper floors rapidly. Despite starting on the ground floor, the fire caused maximum damage to the fourth floor, which houses the medical intensive care unit and female medical ward.

Located inside the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Andheri East, the building was undergoing renovations even as a new wing has been under construction for eight years. “We had inspected both buildings 15 days ago and found several lapses in fire safety. We rejected their NOC. Thus, the building also didn’t have an OC,” said V M Ogale, Deputy Fire Officer of MIDC fire station. Ogale added that an investigation will be conducted later into reports that combustible material stored on the ground floor added to the damage from the fire.

The 325-bedded hospital is a busy facility with surgery and gynaecology wards as well as an out-patients department. Over 300 people were inside the hospital at the time of the incident. After the first call to the fire brigade was received at a little past 4 pm, 10 fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, six water lines, 12 motor pumps, three turn table ladders were pressed into service. The injured were rushed to six hospitals — 43 to Holy Spirit, 45 to Seven Hills, 20 to Dr R N Cooper, two to Siddharth, one to Hiranandani, and 39 to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital. At Holy Spirit, where 43 patients were rushed in from 6.15 pm, a six-month-old baby girl was brought in dead. She remained unidentified until late Monday.

Doctors suspect she suffered from inhalation of fumes. “Her clothes had black soot. Nurses who brought her in said she wasn’t an in-patient, as she had no tubes on her body. It is possible she was accompanying a patient,” said Dr Pankaj Malewade, casualty medical officer at Holy Spirit. Five neonates, aged a few days, are on intensive support and seven adults on ventilator support at the hospital. One man, Pappu Ram, suffered trauma injuries after jumping from a window. On Monday night, he underwent a hand surgery to reattach a severed nerve.

At Seven Hills, 45 injured patients were rushed in, including nine now in intensive care. Dr Lakshmi Prasad Sadhotra, vice-president of the hospital, said: “Some had pre-existing illnesses and were admitted to ESIC Hospital. We are trying to understand what they are suffering from apart from the injuries due to the fire. Those who are conscious have told us their medical history.” At Seven Hills Hospital, an injured Rukmani Jadhav kept looking for her two-month-old baby.

The child had been admitted to the ESIC Hospital. While she was rescued by the fire brigade, she got separated from the baby. At the hospital, a kidney patient, Chandrashekhar, died after he attempted to jump from third floor of ESIC and suffered multiple injuries. “He lost a lot of blood due to the fall. He died in ICU during treatment,” a doctor said. Also, a woman and two men were declared brought dead at the hospital.

The ESIC Hospital stands opposite the MIDC police station, with no residential buildings in the immediate vicinity. Personnel from the MIDC police station were among the first to rush to assist in the rescue operations. Sunil Jadhav, a resident of nearby Gautam Nagar, said, “There was only one entrance and exit to the hospital. I rescued people who were stuck on the ground floor near the casualty ward.” Ranjit Kamble, who was at the hospital finishing paperwork for a relative admitted on Sunday, said, “There was a stampede-like situation when the fire began. I was luckily on the ground floor, I spotted the exit and ran.” State Health Minister Deepak Sawant said the chief fire officer’s report is awaited. “We will announce the compensation tomorrow,” he added.

In 2004, the state government had taken over the hospital from the central government. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Chief Executive Officer of MIDC, P Anbalagan, said: “I have asked for a report on the fire. This is an old building and I will have to check why construction work is going on for so many years. We are also planning to carry out a fire audit of high-risk areas in MIDC premises.” (With inputs from Laxman Singh