‘Inequitable distribution of healthcare personnel a challenge’: Vikram Patel, Commission co-chair and professor at Harvard Medical School

Although there has been a shift in executing universal health coverage (UHC) in India in terms of political will, funding and public awareness, challenges remain with uneven quality of care, inefficiencies in spending, fragmented delivery, and inadequate design and implementation of financial protection programmes, according to the latest findings of the Lancet Commission.

Vikram Patel, Commission co-chair and professor at Harvard Medical School, in an interview with Anuradha Mascarenhas, says that the single most important call to action is for “an integrated, citizen-centred health-care delivery system that is publicly financed, and publicly provided, as the primary vehicle for UHC, while shaping the private sector to leverage its strengths.”

Excerpts:

What are the key takeaways of the findings?

The most significant finding is a fundamental shift in the conventional narrative of barriers to realising universal health coverage. These are no longer driven by a lack of political will, underfunding, inadequate human resources and physical infrastructure or lack of awareness about healthcare services.

Instead, uneven quality of care, inefficiencies in spending, fragmented delivery, inadequate design and implementation of financial protection programmes, and poor governance emerge as key challenges. Promoting a rights-based approach to health, the Commission calls for a healthcare delivery system grounded in comprehensive primary health care and increasing people’s participation in the planning, delivery and monitoring of health services.

We recommend several strategies to empower structures for community participation; for example, making health system performance data publicly available and supporting citizens in accessing health benefits through more efficient resource hubs and effective grievance redressal systems.

You have said that this is a positive report but the Achilles’ heel is lack of accountability.

Universal health coverage is within reach. Let me emphasise what a historic inflection point this is, when we consider how meagre our health system was at the time of Independence. There are large-scale government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform and so on. Concurrently, we have a vibrant private sector…

That said, we also note major challenges and gaps. Citizens are left to fend for themselves and obtain fragmented care from a myriad of providers, often at expensive hospitals. This is particularly problematic for chronic conditions such as diabetes or mental illness. At the heart of the transformation of our health system is a commitment to accountability and integrity by all actors. In practical terms, there is a need to permeate every corner of the health system beginning with the training of health care providers, ensuring high-quality primary care for every citizen.

Additionally, we recommend implementing major reforms of the financing of health care and the governance of the health system. State, district, and local government institutions must be empowered to design and implement responsive reforms and to be accountable to the communities they serve. The Commission recognises the unique role of technologies in catalysing governance. Finally, the Commission calls for a system that continuously learns from and shares health system data as well as collaborates in learning networks with other health systems in the country.

Do we have adequate medical personnel?

As of 2023–24, India’s MBBS doctor to population ratio was 1:1,263. With AYUSH physicians, this ratio is 1:834, an increase of over 40% since 2010. Similarly, there has been a dramatic increase in the numbers of nurses and other health care providers. However, what is of concern is that this massive expansion in training capacity has been marred by variations in the quality of education being provided. Additionally, a critical challenge is the inequitable distribution of healthcare personnel, with an over-supply in some parts of the country and too few in other parts.