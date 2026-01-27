Inequality rising, welfare retreating: Cong targets govt on GDP, FDI data

Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, the share of workers in manufacturing fell from 12.1% to 11.4%, Gowda said.

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the government on the numbers it had presented and claimed that “inequality is on the rise” and welfare was on the “retreat”.

Days ahead of the Economic Survey and the Union Budget, Congress Research Department, headed by MP Rajeev Gowda, released a report on the state of the economy titled “Inequality on the rise, Welfare in Retreat-Real State of the Economy 2026”, stressing that it was important to lay bare “facts”. He alleged that the Centre would be pushing its “propaganda” through the President’s address to both Houses, Economic Survey and the Union Budget.

Along with Gowda, releasing the report was Congress leader Amitabh Dubey.