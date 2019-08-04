‘Inebriated’ Kerala IAS officer knocks down, kills journalist; arrested after protests

A journalist working with a Malayalam daily was killed in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Saturday after a speeding car, allegedly driven by an IAS officer in an inebriated state, hit his two-wheeler and knocked him down.

The victim, K M Basheer, 35, worked as bureau chief of local newspaper Siraj.

The accident took place near Museum Police Station, in the heart of the city. Basheer died on the spot, the police said.

After alleged police inaction, and following protests by mediapersons, Sriram Venkitaraman, 32, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was arrested on Saturday evening. He was booked under non-bailable IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among other charges.

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin said on Saturday: “As per accounts of witnesses and other (circumstantial) evidence, we have confirmed that Venkitaraman was driving the car in a drunken state. His arrest was recorded and he will be produced before a magistrate court.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would do everything possible to bring to justice those responsible for the death of Basheer. In a Facebook post, Vijayan also said he would take necessary steps to ensure the safety of journalists.

Venkitaraman was earlier this week appointed director of Kerala Survey and Land Records Department. A trained doctor, he had joined back service last week after finishing Master of Public Health degree from Harvard T H Chan School.

The victim, Basheer, came from Kerala’s Malappuram district. He is survived by wife and two children.

According to the police, Venkitaraman was in the car with a woman friend, identified as Wafa Firoz, at the time of the accident. Venkitaraman had initially told the police that Wafa was behind the wheel, while she told the police — much later, when the police questioned her, ostensibly following the protests — that Venkatiraman was driving it.

One Shafeeq, who said he witnessed the accident, told the media on Saturday, “After the car hit the two-wheeler, a man came out from the driving seat. He was in an inebriated state and was driving at high speed. Policemen who reached the spot also realised that the man was in a drunken state…he could barely stand on his feet.’’

The police, sources said, initially took Venkitaraman, who sustained minor injuries in the collision, to a government hospital and let Wafa go home – the police did not record her statement and reportedly arranged a taxi for her.

At the government hospital, the police reportedly did not ask the duty doctor to run a test to examine whether Venkitaraman was under the influence of

alcohol. The duty doctor, Dr Rakesh, told the media that the police did not request for blood test, although Venkitaraman’s behaviour suggested that he was inebriated. There was also no formal request from the police specifying that it was a medico-legal case, Dr Rakesh said.

When doctors at the hospital referred the IAS officer to the medical college, he opted for a leading private hospital, it is learnt.

Following outrage from mediapersons, the police summoned Wafa, the woman accompanying Venkitaraman at the time of the accident, on Saturday morning and recorded her statement. Wafa confessed that Venkitaraman was behind the wheel at the time of accident. The police also collected her blood samples to run an alcohol test.

As protests carried on, alleging an attempted cover-up, the police also collected blood samples of Venkitaraman at the private hospital where he was admitted and recorded his statement.

He was subsequently arrested, based on Wafa’s statement recorded under CrPC Section 164.

According to the police, Wafa said that Venkitaraman, whom she had met on Facebook, was returning after a late-night party at a club in the city and wanted to drive the car, which she owns. The car had been caught on camera for speeding on two occasions before the accident occurred, the police said.

Venkitaraman had hit the headlines in 2017 when, serving as sub-collector of Devikulam in Idukki district, he had taken stern action against illegal encroachments at the hill station Munnar. He reportedly locked horns with the district leadership of the CPI(M) over this action later and was removed from the post.