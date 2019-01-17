Bihar: Industry department joint director arrested for liquor possession

Patna police on Wednesday evening arrested joint director of Bihar industry department for possession of liquor at his home after Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted a search at the officer’s residence in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The SVU conducted searches at Sanjay Kumar Singh’s office and private residence. The team seized 2.1 kg gold and papers of a flat owned by Singh at Jalalpur City area of the state capital.

Though the sale deed showed its price at Rs 38 lakh, its market value is worth over Rs 1 crore. The team assessed that Singh’s assets could be six to seven times more than his known sources of income.

The SVU team also found some liquor bottles at his home and handed him over to the police who booked the official under provisions of liquor law. This is the first time a senior government official has been arrested under the liquor law.