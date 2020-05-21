Industry body protests against proposal to ban 27 chemicals

According to a third party study, the proposed molecules together constitute at least 18-20 per cent of the Indian market. (Representational Photo) According to a third party study, the proposed molecules together constitute at least 18-20 per cent of the Indian market. (Representational Photo)

An association of 15 crop science companies on Thursday objected to the central government’s proposal to ban 27 commonly used chemicals.

CropLife said in a press release that these chemicals were duly registered in India after scientific evaluation. “They continue to be used for mitigation/control of pests and diseases in a wide range of crops in India and in several other countries. Farmer woes will increase during the approaching kharif season, especially with locust attacks looming over the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan,” the company said in a press release.

Asitava Sen, CEO, CropLife India, said, “The order has certain factual errors, inconsistencies and incomplete claims, as per the data submitted by our member companies and other original registrants for some of these molecules…the process of review should be science-based and consultative. We also urge that the draft order should not be erroneously misinterpreted or misused by state and district level administrators to disrupt the supplies of these products till the issuance of the final order, at a time when the supply chain is already struggling with extraneous factors such as Covid-19.”

According to a third party study, the proposed molecules together constitute at least 18-20 per cent of the Indian market. The coronavirus pandemic has caused big disruptions in the agricultural supply chain. Coupled with labour shortage and in the absence of properly planned alternatives, crop yield, food security and farmers’ livelihood in the country will be adversely impacted with this ban, experts said.

