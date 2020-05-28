Industries set to employ 7.5 lakh workers, says UP govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that workers and labourers, who have returned from other states, will be provided affordable houses and shops. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that workers and labourers, who have returned from other states, will be provided affordable houses and shops. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday said that it would soon be able to provide employment to 7.5 lakh workers in the state as it is preparing to sign an MoU with Indian Industries Association (IIA) and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). While the MoU with IIA will help in giving jobs to about 5 lakh migrant workers in different MSME units, the MoU with NAREDCO will pave the way for 2-5 lakh people to be employed in real estate.

Notably, NAREDCO had written to the UP government earlier this week, saying that it could offer jobs to migrant workers if the state government formulates a law to provide assistance to the sector and help restart stalled projects.

A UP government spokesperson on Wednesday said that the government would enter into an agreement with these two agencies to help identify the places of job demand and categorise the workers. These agencies would also ensure that labourers get employment as per the requirement, the spokesperson said, adding that the agencies would also ensure short-term training of the workers and arrange apprenticeship or training to unskilled labourers in industries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.