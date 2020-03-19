Industries being provided water at Rs 27.54 per 1,000 litres: Gujarat govt to Assembly

Water from the 30 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant being set up in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat will sell water at the rate of Rs 45 per 1000 litres for the first two years, the Gujarat Assembly was informed during the Question Hour on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Water from the 30 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant being set up in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat will sell water at the rate of Rs 45 per 1000 litres for the first two years, the Gujarat Assembly was informed during the Question Hour on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat government is providing water to industries across the state at a rate of Rs 27.54 per 1,000 litres, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The cost water for industries is being increased 10 per cent every year since 2009-10, the government told the state legislature in a written response to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vash during the Question Hour.

The government in its reply stated that it increased the cost of water meant of agricultural purposes by just 2.5 per cent from June 16, 2019, despite having a policy to increase it by 7.5 per cent annually. It also pointed out that during the year 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 when there was poor monsoon, the cost of water meant for agricultural purposes was not increased. The cost of water for round-the-year crops was 562.13 per one round of irrigation for a hectare. This cost was Rs 299 for Kharif, Rabi and summer crops, the government added.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that the cost of drinking water from the new desalination plant being set up in Gir Somnath District will be provided at a rate of Rs 45 per 1,000 litres for the first two years. Thereafter, there will be a three per cent annual increase.

