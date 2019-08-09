Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla to build 100 high-tech gaushalas in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday announced that industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla has agreed to build 100 high-tech gaushalas in the state from the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund in the next 18 months. The CM made the announcement after a meeting with the industrialist in Mumbai, where he had gone to attract investments.

Advertising

Building new gaushalas in MP was one of the main promises made by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections. In January this year, the Congress government had announced that it will build 1,000 gaushalas within four months to accommodate nearly one lakh stray cow progeny on roads.

The Project Gaushala is running way behind schedule but the government claims that spots where the gaushalas will be built have been finalised.

Two months ago, while reviewing the project, the CM suggested that non-resident Indians should be approached with a request to donate generously for the project that entails expenditure of more than Rs 300 crore.

Sources in the animal husbandry department told The Indian Express the government has already signed a non-binding agreement with another company to build 300 smart gaushalas over the next five years. The company is likely to begin with building four gaushalas.