Industrialist Bansidhar Panda passes away at 87

Saturday, June 16, 2018
Bansidhar Panda is survived by his four children, including Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda.

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneswar | Updated: May 22, 2018 2:50:05 pm
Bansidhar Panda (right) with his son and Odisha MP Baijayant Panda. (Source: Twitter/ Baijayant Panda)
Bansidhar Panda, the well-known industrialist from Odisha and founder of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), passed away at his Bhubaneswar residence on Tuesday. The 87-year-old industrialist was known for his close ties with former chief minister Biju Patnaik. Panda is survived by his four children, including Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda. CM Naveen Patnaik, OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik and leaders across political parties in Odisha have expressed condolence.

