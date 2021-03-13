Industrial unit challenges Haryana law on 75% quota for locals

The high court registry has notified that a division bench led by the Chief Justice will take the petition for hearing on March 15. (File)

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will on March 15 take up for hearing a petition moved by an industrial unit challenging a Haryana law that seeks to provide 75 per cent reservation to locals in private sector jobs.

The Rohtak-based A K Automatics has challenged the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 on the ground that by introducing the policy of “son of soils,” the Haryana government “wants to create reservation in the private sector.” The petition says that the law “is an infringement of the constitutional rights of the employers because private-sector jobs are purely based on skills and an analytical blend of mind of employees, who are citizens of India having Constitutional rights on basis of their education to opt for jobs in any part of India.”

According to the petition, the law is an attempt to introduce a domicile methodology for securing a job in the private sector rather than on the basis of a prospective employee’s education skills and mental IQ, “ which will create a chaos in the current industrial employment structure for the industries” in the state.

“The law is also contrary to the policy of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ of the central government whereby vision is to have an integrated and mobile labour market within the country,” the petition read, adding that the legislation “will also disrupt post-Covid-19 recovery of private sector and will force some private sector units to relocate their offices to other states.”

The petitioner has also argued that the law notified by the state government “is an act of unfair competition between deserving employees and local residents of Haryana claiming to have a right as an employee on the basis of local residence.”

It has also been submitted that the law is unconstitutional and cannot stand the legal scrutiny as it violates the principles to meet the requirement under Articles 14, 15, 16 (2) and 16 (3), 19 (1)(g), 21 of the Constitution.”

The high court registry has notified that a division bench led by the Chief Justice will take the petition for hearing on March 15. the petition has impleaded the principal secretary, labour department and the Haryana labour commissioner as respondents.

The Haryana government, earlier this month, notified the law reserving 75 per cent seats in all private sector jobs with gross salary under Rs 50,000 per month for locals born in the state or living there for five years. The legislation, the government argued, is aimed at boosting local employment particularly for the youth in unskilled jobs.