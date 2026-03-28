Indus Water Treaty suspension speeding up projects, govt says J-K hydropower capacity to rise 46%

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With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty accelerating construction of hydel power projects in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory is likely to see at least a 46% increase in installed hydropower capacity by the end of the current year.
According to official figures provided by the J&K Government in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the UT’s total installed hydropower capacity is currently 3,540.15 MW and is expected to rise to 5,164.15 MW by December 2026, when two hydel projects — the 1,000 MW Pakaldul and 624 MW Kiru — are commissioned. Official data shows 78% of work on both projects is complete.
Work on the 12 MW Karnah hydel project is also expected to be completed by the end of June.
According to the government, J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of around 18,000 MW, of which about 15,000 MW has been identified. Of this, 3,540.15 MW has been harnessed so far, the data showed.
The capacity estimates include 13 projects with an aggregate capacity of 1,197.4 MW, six central sector projects with a capacity of 2,250 MW, and 12 private sector projects totalling 92.75 MW.
With the Indus Water Treaty now in abeyance, construction of ongoing projects has accelerated, the government said.
“Additionally, efforts are underway to identify potential storage projects to maximize the remaining hydropower potential. The UT is on a fast track to triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035,” the government response said, adding that a comprehensive roadmap for the next decade has been drawn up and is under implementation.
An additional 100–150 MW is expected in the IPP (private) sector, it said, adding that the total installed hydropower capacity of the UT is projected to reach around 11,000 MW by 2035.
“Meanwhile, the draft J&K Hydel Policy 2025 has been framed based on learnings from the past and outcome of the previous policies,” the response said, adding that best practices from neighbouring states have also been incorporated. The draft has been put in the public domain for feedback.
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