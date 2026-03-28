Indus Water Treaty suspension speeding up projects, govt says J-K hydropower capacity to rise 46%

With the Indus Water Treaty now in abeyance, construction of ongoing projects has accelerated, the government said.

With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty accelerating construction of hydel power projects in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory is likely to see at least a 46% increase in installed hydropower capacity by the end of the current year.

According to official figures provided by the J&K Government in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the UT’s total installed hydropower capacity is currently 3,540.15 MW and is expected to rise to 5,164.15 MW by December 2026, when two hydel projects — the 1,000 MW Pakaldul and 624 MW Kiru — are commissioned. Official data shows 78% of work on both projects is complete.

Work on the 12 MW Karnah hydel project is also expected to be completed by the end of June.