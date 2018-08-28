Indus water panel to discuss Pakistan’s objection to Indian projects

Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
The Indian delegation will be led by the country’s Commissioner for Indus Waters P K Saxena, and consist of technical experts, and Pakistan will be led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, sources said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 3:05:04 am
India and Pakistan are expected to discuss two under-construction hydroelectric projects, initiated by India on the Chenab basin, at the 115th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission to be held this week in Lahore.

“Pakistan feels that design of two under-construction Indian hydroelectric projects in Chenab basin — Pakal Dul (1,000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW) — violate the Treaty provisions. The Indian side affirms its right to build these projects and holds that their (projects’) design is fully in compliance of the Treat,” an official said.

