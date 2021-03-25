Indus commissioners’ meet concludes, Pakistan requests info on hydro project plans

THE TWO-DAY annual meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While the Indian side was led by Indus Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, the Pakistan delegation was led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner. Both the Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve the issues by bilateral discussions under the Treaty,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement after the conclusion of the meeting. “It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC [Permanent Indus Commission] in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.”

According to the statement, discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects – Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW).

“The Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position,” the MEA statement said. “Pakistan side requested India for sharing of information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed. The Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the Treaty.”

The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan met after a gap of more than two years. The meeting is being seen as a positive step after both countries agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors” last month.

The last meeting of the PIC was held in Lahore in 2018. The Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects were discussed in that meeting as well.